Fort Payne man arrested for possession of child pornography

On Thursday, investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation arrested a Fort Payne man, 27-year-old Taylor Browder, for possession of child pornography.

A search warrant was executed on Browder Road in Fort Payne around 1 p.m. after SBI received information that Browder possibly had explicit photos of juveniles. These were found at the home.

Browder was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and was booked into the DeKalb County Detention Center on a $60,000 bond.