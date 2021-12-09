Clear

Fort Payne, Scottsboro reschedule Christmas parades due to weather

Scottsboro City Hall

The less-than-ideal weather forecast also led to Jingle Bell Square being postponed.

Posted: Dec 9, 2021 2:46 PM
Posted By: Jessica Barnett, Stephen Gallien

Two cities have decided to reschedule their Christmas parades in response to a less-than-ideal weather forecast. 

With predictions of rain in the Fort Payne area, the Chamber of Commerce there has announced the city's Christmas parade will take place 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13. It was initially scheduled for Friday.

Scottsboro officials have also announced their parade, originally scheduled for Saturday, will now take place Tuesday, Dec. 14. Lineup is set for 4:30 p.m., with the parade beginning at 6 p.m.

Jingle Bell Square in Scottsboro has been postponed as well. That event will now be 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. 

