Fort Payne PD: Woman used students to help her steal at county fair

The Fort Payne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole thousands of dollars in merchandise at the DeKalb County VFW Fair.

Investigators said the woman even went so far as to enlist the help of two students who were also at the fair to help her carry the items. They said the students didn’t know the items were stolen.

The fair took place Sept. 27–Oct. 2. Fort Payne PD said the woman was wearing a backpack and had a child with her the whole time she was at the fair. She is accused of stealing items from multiple booth displays set up by local businesses.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity or whereabouts is encouraged to contact Fort Payne PD at 256-845-1414.