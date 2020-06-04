Fort Payne Football back to work with new equipment

High school coaches were many hats, and they're adding more roles to their job description practicing in a pandemic.

Create workouts, cut the grass, design plays...a high school coach has a lot to do.

Now, add care taker to the list as players safety is the first priority at practice.

"We are doing temperature checks and screenings every morning," Fort Payne Head Coach, Chris Elmore, said.

"We have to wipe down the weights whenever we get done with them, whenever we touch them," Senior, John David Blalock, said.

If an athlete shows any signs of illness, they're sent home.

"We haven't had that happen yet," Elmore said.

It's not required but Fort Payne Football provides masks for every player.

Senior Hunter Love said it adds a new element to the workouts.

"You're out of breath and it's hard to catch your breath with it." Love said.

Love admits the new protocols are taking some getting use to.

"It's a little aggravating." Love added.

Still, Blalock says the team doesn't complain, as long as they get to play ball.

"We aren't dreading anything, just glad to be back out here," Blalock added.