Fort Payne, DeKalb County schools delay opening by 2 hours Friday

Fort Payne City Schools and DeKalb County Schools will delay opening Friday by two hours due to severe weather impacts.
We’ll update this list if more schools choose to do the same.
It’s due to severe weather impacts.
Fort Payne City Schools and DeKalb County Schools will delay opening Friday by two hours due to severe weather impacts.
We’ll update this list if more schools choose to do the same.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|74256
|1453
|Mobile
|37363
|785
|Madison
|33326
|486
|Tuscaloosa
|24928
|434
|Montgomery
|23504
|544
|Shelby
|22886
|230
|Baldwin
|20395
|300
|Lee
|15333
|166
|Calhoun
|14186
|304
|Morgan
|14091
|262
|Etowah
|13618
|341
|Marshall
|11816
|217
|Houston
|10266
|269
|Elmore
|9880
|200
|Limestone
|9692
|145
|Cullman
|9332
|186
|St. Clair
|9301
|232
|Lauderdale
|9065
|217
|DeKalb
|8680
|179
|Talladega
|7907
|167
|Walker
|7026
|270
|Jackson
|6704
|106
|Autauga
|6533
|99
|Blount
|6402
|131
|Colbert
|6143
|125
|Coffee
|5359
|107
|Dale
|4734
|109
|Russell
|4200
|36
|Franklin
|4181
|82
|Covington
|4032
|110
|Chilton
|4014
|109
|Escambia
|3848
|74
|Tallapoosa
|3843
|144
|Dallas
|3509
|147
|Clarke
|3475
|58
|Chambers
|3471
|115
|Marion
|3044
|99
|Pike
|2999
|74
|Lawrence
|2911
|93
|Winston
|2704
|71
|Bibb
|2535
|58
|Marengo
|2491
|59
|Geneva
|2436
|72
|Pickens
|2321
|57
|Barbour
|2216
|54
|Hale
|2155
|72
|Butler
|2077
|66
|Fayette
|2059
|58
|Henry
|1861
|42
|Cherokee
|1797
|42
|Randolph
|1736
|41
|Monroe
|1699
|39
|Washington
|1637
|38
|Macon
|1525
|47
|Crenshaw
|1492
|57
|Clay
|1480
|54
|Cleburne
|1445
|41
|Lamar
|1378
|33
|Lowndes
|1357
|52
|Wilcox
|1249
|26
|Bullock
|1197
|39
|Conecuh
|1085
|25
|Perry
|1077
|27
|Sumter
|1025
|31
|Coosa
|942
|24
|Greene
|900
|33
|Choctaw
|582
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|89738
|1548
|Davidson
|84612
|887
|Knox
|47852
|605
|Hamilton
|41953
|472
|Rutherford
|40287
|402
|Williamson
|26277
|211
|Sumner
|22277
|333
|Montgomery
|18110
|217
|Out of TN
|18012
|105
|Wilson
|17316
|218
|Unassigned
|16195
|129
|Sullivan
|15151
|280
|Blount
|14601
|190
|Bradley
|13827
|143
|Washington
|13248
|236
|Sevier
|12706
|169
|Maury
|12578
|162
|Putnam
|10891
|173
|Madison
|10355
|237
|Robertson
|9273
|125
|Anderson
|8391
|160
|Hamblen
|8298
|170
|Greene
|7444
|149
|Tipton
|7085
|104
|Coffee
|6641
|117
|Dickson
|6456
|107
|Cumberland
|6288
|125
|Gibson
|6260
|142
|McMinn
|6136
|94
|Carter
|6133
|155
|Bedford
|6108
|124
|Roane
|6042
|99
|Jefferson
|5896
|121
|Loudon
|5864
|68
|Lawrence
|5661
|86
|Monroe
|5522
|94
|Hawkins
|5490
|102
|Warren
|5409
|80
|Dyer
|5301
|103
|Franklin
|4937
|87
|Fayette
|4774
|76
|Obion
|4421
|96
|Cocke
|4303
|97
|Rhea
|4228
|75
|Lincoln
|4220
|62
|Cheatham
|4174
|48
|Marshall
|4007
|57
|Campbell
|3983
|59
|Weakley
|3885
|60
|Giles
|3834
|98
|Henderson
|3650
|74
|Carroll
|3526
|81
|White
|3466
|68
|Macon
|3447
|74
|Hardeman
|3421
|63
|Hardin
|3389
|65
|Lauderdale
|3106
|44
|Henry
|3062
|75
|Marion
|3038
|46
|Scott
|2964
|44
|Claiborne
|2941
|73
|Wayne
|2927
|33
|Overton
|2911
|59
|Hickman
|2735
|43
|McNairy
|2730
|53
|DeKalb
|2715
|52
|Haywood
|2664
|60
|Smith
|2659
|37
|Grainger
|2503
|47
|Trousdale
|2439
|22
|Morgan
|2364
|38
|Fentress
|2339
|45
|Johnson
|2212
|38
|Chester
|2065
|48
|Bledsoe
|2059
|11
|Crockett
|1977
|48
|Polk
|1885
|24
|Unicoi
|1861
|49
|Cannon
|1839
|31
|Union
|1811
|34
|Grundy
|1735
|30
|Lake
|1683
|26
|Sequatchie
|1618
|28
|Humphreys
|1602
|21
|Decatur
|1557
|38
|Benton
|1554
|39
|Lewis
|1505
|25
|Meigs
|1299
|23
|Jackson
|1280
|35
|Stewart
|1267
|26
|Clay
|1076
|31
|Houston
|1055
|33
|Perry
|1053
|28
|Moore
|969
|17
|Van Buren
|813
|21
|Pickett
|751
|23
|Hancock
|520
|12