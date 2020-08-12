Fort Payne City Schools students return to class

Fort Payne City Schools students are back in class on Wednesday.

On Monday, the buses were sanitized and ready to go pick up kids and take them home after class. The district used a misting sanitizing gun to clean the buses, including their new, electric buses. The electric buses are the first in the state for public school systems. The cleaning process will happen after every route for every bus.

Over at the high school, signs are posted on every door on campus letting students know to wear a mask. Just inside the doors, students are seeing hand sanitizing stations.

Principal Brian Jett said teachers and students are excited to get back to something a little closer to normal.

"Education can come in different forms and one of those forms is being socialized with different students, being able to see their friends and getting back to a normal setting. Everybody is really happy with that. It'll take a little while to get back to our normal routine," said Jett.

Every bus and every school this year has new sanitizing filters to help clean the air from things like mold and viruses.