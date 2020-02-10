Clear
Some North Alabama schools delayed on Tuesday due to flooding

Posted: Feb 10, 2020 3:45 PM
Updated: Feb 10, 2020 4:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Jackson County Schools, Fort Payne City Schools and Cornerstone Christian Academy will delay for two hours on Tuesday due to flooding.

Marshall County schools are on a three-hour delay on Tuesday due to flooding.

WAAY 31 has compiled a list of roads closed due to flooding. You can find that here.

