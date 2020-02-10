Some North Alabama schools delayed on Tuesday due to flooding

Jackson County Schools, Fort Payne City Schools and Cornerstone Christian Academy will delay for two hours on Tuesday due to flooding.
Marshall County schools are on a three-hour delay on Tuesday due to flooding.
WAAY 31 has compiled a list of roads closed due to flooding. You can find that here.
