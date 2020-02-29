Alabama Health Department outlines coronavirus test process

We are learning more about the state's plan to protect you from Covid -19.

Doctors say if a physician thinks you have symptoms of the virus, they have to fill out a form and send it to the Department of Public Health before that person is tested.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says they have received about ten forms over the past two days. The form includes questions, like if a person has been to china in the past 14 days and what kind of symptoms they are experiencing.

"I feel it may be coming so getting prepared ahead of time is a good thing," said Huntsville resident, Ken Woodall.

People in North Alabama say they are getting anxious. They hope the Alabama Department of Health has a plan in place if the coronavirus comes to the state.

"Pretty nervous because a lot of people are dying," said Woodall.

According to the Alabama Department of Health, if a doctor thinks you could have the virus, they would fill out a form, answering questions about your travel history and your illness.

"When you travel, there is always the possibility of you catching something, so I just want us to be ready," said Huntsville resident, Gale McGraw

The doctor would then send the form the the health department and the department would talk about it with the CDC.

If the CDC thinks you could have the virus, that's when a test is performed.

"I hope they get it contained and a vaccine would be great," said Woodall.

A doctor would swab your throat and nose and the swab would be shipped overnight to the CDC. You would be quarantined until results came back days later.

"I think you would want to keep yourself quarantined from other people just to make sure you don't pass it on to family members, coworkers, and friends," said McGraw.

In the meantime, the Alabama Department of Public Health is asking everyone to take precautions to stay healthy.

"I am constantly wiping down everything with Clorox wipes and used my dishwasher on the very hottest setting," said McGraw.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says if you have questions about the virus, you can visit their website.

If a doctor suspects someone could have the coronavirus they are asked to contact the Infectious Disease and Outbreaks Division.