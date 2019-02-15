Former state Sen. Myron Penn to run for Alabama Democratic Party chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Former state Sen. Myron Penn is running for the chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party in new leadership elections ordered by national party officials.
Penn said Friday that he hopes to unify a fractured party. Penn says "We should not have any sides within our family."
Penn is the first challenger to emerge against current Chairwoman Nancy Worley.
The Democratic National Committee's credentials committee on Thursday ordered the party to conduct new elections after complaints of irregularities. The DNC is expected to uphold the decision.
Penn says he believes the party needs to do a better job of fundraising.
Penn is an attorney from Union Springs. He also served on the Bullock County Commission and worked for Gov. Jim Folsom, Jr.
