Former President Trump endorses Mo Brooks for U.S. Senate

On Wednesday morning, former President Donald Trump endorsed Mo Brooks for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat.

In a statement Trump said "few Republicans have as much courage and fight as Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks." The statement went on to say "Mo Brooks has my complete and total endorsement for the U.S. Senate representing the great State of Alabama. He will never let you down!"

Brooks released a statement that said "I am honored and humbled by President Trump's strong endorsement of me for Alabama's U.S. Senate seat. I ask all Alabamians who share our America First vision to heed and honor President Trump's request by joining our campaign."

The U.S Senate position will be left vacant by U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), who announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. Shelby is currently in his sixth term. So far, Lynda Blanchard is the only one other person who has announced their candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat. She's Trump's former ambassador to Slovenia and calls herself a defender of Trump's legacy.

Currently, Brooks is a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Alabama's 5th district. That includes the following counties: Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison, Morgan and most of Jackson. He’s been re-elected to Congress four times.