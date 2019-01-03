Former preacher faces child sex abuse charges in Limestone Co.

We're learning more about a Limestone County man charged with sexually abusing multiple children.

We've now learned that Paul Weyant, Jr. is a former preacher.

WAAY 31 got reaction from the community where he once served.

We did some digging after we received a message from a viewer that said Weyant used to be a preacher with the United New Testament Church International Ministry Association.

WAAY 31 reached out to the association and showed up at the current pastor’s door to ask him about Weyant. He confirmed to us that Weyant and his wife co-founded the ministry in 1999, and Weyant served as a pastor until he resigned in 2016.

The current pastor didn’t want to go on camera, but he told WAAY 31 he was shocked and couldn’t believe the news.

He also told us Weyant hasn’t been a member in good standing since he resigned, meaning he wasn’t actively participating with the ministry, but the pastor told us, as far as he knows, Weyant’s resignation had nothing to do with the recent criminal charges, saying he and his wife had simply decided to change professions.

United New Testament Church is an online ministry. There is no physical location, but we've found videos of Weyant online where he appears to be preaching.

Weyant is now facing charges after investigators say he sexually abused several children.

Investigators tell WAAY 31 the incidents happened more than ten years ago and the victims knew Weyant.

WAAY 31 reached out to several people on Facebook about the arrest--those people being members of the ministry and former coworkers of Weyant’s--but we haven’t heard back from them yet. We will keep you updated as we learn more.