Former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder denied new trial

A Madison County judge denied a motion for a new trial by a former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder.

Friday's order denying the motion comes less than a day after William Darby's defense attorney filed the motion for a new trial.

Darby's motion laid out more than two dozen ways in which the former officer believes the trial court made errors during his trial in May and the sentencing hearing in August.

The motion by Darby's defense attorney alleges the trial court erred by excluding spectators from the courtroom and by excluding some evidence and testimony that other officers violated procedures and protocols in their dealing with a suicidal man.

Darby shot and killed Jeffrey Parker in 2018 when responding to that call.

Darby sought oral arguments on his motion for a new trial but Friday's order by Madison County Circuit Judge Donna Pate denied that motion with a simple one sentence ruling that read "Upon consideration of the motion for new trial filed by defendant herein, it is ORDERED that said motion be and the same hereby is DENIED."

Darby is currently being held in Kilby Prison as he begins serving his 25-year sentence.