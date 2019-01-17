Former employees remember man killed in IHOP shooting

Two women who worked with Roy Brown when he used to work at a Taco Bell said they are hurt by his tragic death and will always remember his kind heart.

"He was the best. He was awesome. He was smart. He was funny," said Raven Harris. "He trained me on everything. Like stuff I know I should know about the system."

Raven Harris said Roy hired her at Taco Bell about 5 years ago. She said Roy was a great manager always going above and beyond for his employees. Desiree Davis also worked for Roy at Taco Bell and she remembers him helping her out in her time of need.

"I had ran out of gas in the parking lot of taco bell and out of the kindness, and I think it was his very last, he gave me $10 to put in my gas tank."

Both women can't believe their favorite manager is gone. They said they're both hurt by the news and can't imagine what his family is going through. The family they say was his pride and joy.

"Everyday he would talk about when he got to spend the weekend with his granddaughter or got to spend the weekend with his family. He loved his family," said Davis.

Regular customers and the public have been stopping by IHOP to pay their respects. One woman said she used to be a cook herself and knows how hard this business can be. Davis said even though the work was hard Roy always had a smile on his face.

"You'd always see him smile. The only time he would be mad is if our time was messed up."

Davis is still shocked her favorite manager is gone and has a message for his family.

"We loved roy brown. Everybody at Taco Bell loved him."

WAAY 31 reached out to Roy's family but they weren't ready to shot. We do know Roy's son was also shot. We're told he's still in the hospital recovering.

WAAY 31 also reached out to the family of Roderick Turner, but they did not want to talk.