Former co-workers say Isaac Byrd "cared for everybody"

Isaac Byrd, 21, was one of the four victims shot Tuesday morning at the Mueller plant in Albertville.

Just a few months ago, Byrd worked at Local Joe's, a BBQ restaurant in Albertville. His former co-workers said he suffered from multiple gunshot wounds by his shoulder. Tuesday afternoon, Byrd went through surgery and is currently in serious condition.

Floyd Powell, manager of Local Joe's, hired Byrd just over a year ago.

"He really cared about his job, he cared about his work and I’m sure he did the same at Mueller," said Powell.

Powell hired Byrd after he graduated high school and said his work ethic was unmatched.

"He particularly liked the dish area," said Powell. "For what reason, I don’t know."

In fact, Isaac was the restaurant's first "Employee of the Month."

Powell said it wasn't just his work ethic that stood out, it was his heart.

"He was the type of person where even late at night you’d get a text from him that said, Mr. Floyd, is there anything you need prayers about," said Powell.

Aiden Jones has been friends with Byrd for about eight years. He said Byrd's energy is infectious. Every time that someone is around him, they can't help but smile.

"He didn't mind praying for anybody, he cared for everybody," said Jones.

When Jones last spoke to Byrd, Byrd told him he really enjoyed working at Mueller.

"I think he made some friends, everyone liked him there too of course," said Jones.

Byrd's heart of gold and love for others is something Jones said you don't find too often.

"Every time he sees me he gives me a hug and tells me that he loves me," said Jones.

Powell said he's praying there is no permanent damage to Byrd's upper body. He said Bryd has a passion for playing the drums and performs each Sunday at church.

Jones, calling his friend a warrior.

We will bring you more details on Byrd and the other victim's conditions when we have that information.