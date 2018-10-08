A former youth counselor who worked with troubled teenagers was re-indicted on charges of having sex with multiple students under the age of 19.
Amanda Shantay Williams, 29, was originally indicted on August 3, 2018 on three charges of a "School Employee Engaging in Sex Act or Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Student Under the Age of 19 Years" and one charge of 2nd Degree Sodomy.
Prior to her arrest in July 2017, Williams was a counselor at Sequel Youth and Family Services in Madison. She was released on a $5,000 bond on July 21, 2017, the date of her arrest.
After a grand jury indicted her on the four charges in August 2018, Williams was released on a $5,000 bond.
A grand jury re-indicted Williams last month on the same charges. Court records don’t clarify why Williams was re-indicted, however, the new indictment does name two additional victims that weren’t referenced in the original indictment.
Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, October 12.
Related Content
- Former counselor re-indicted on student sex charges
- Ex-Alabama high school coach indicted on student sex charges
- Madison counselor arrested on child pornography charges
- Alabama children's pastor indicted on sex abuse charges
- Alabama teacher faces sex charge involving student
- Alabama lawmaker indicted, charged with paying kickbacks
- Zoning Board: Huntsville counselor cannot operate inside home
- Former UNA football player indicted on murder charge
- Mother of dead Texas baby indicted on corpse abuse charge
- Man indicted on capital murder charges for 2016 Toney murders