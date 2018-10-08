Former counselor re-indicted on student sex charges

A former youth counselor who worked with troubled teenagers was re-indicted on charges of having sex with multiple students under the age of 19.

Amanda Shantay Williams, 29, was originally indicted on August 3, 2018 on three charges of a "School Employee Engaging in Sex Act or Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Student Under the Age of 19 Years" and one charge of 2nd Degree Sodomy.

Prior to her arrest in July 2017, Williams was a counselor at Sequel Youth and Family Services in Madison. She was released on a $5,000 bond on July 21, 2017, the date of her arrest.

After a grand jury indicted her on the four charges in August 2018, Williams was released on a $5,000 bond.

A grand jury re-indicted Williams last month on the same charges. Court records don’t clarify why Williams was re-indicted, however, the new indictment does name two additional victims that weren’t referenced in the original indictment.

Williams’ next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, October 12.