Former counselor at Madison juvenile home pleads guilty to deviant sexual intercourse

A former counselor at the Three Springs juvenile home in Madison pleaded guilty Friday to deviant sexual intercourse.
Amanda Williams, 30, worked at the former juvenile home and was accused of performing oral sex on a 13-year-old student in June of 2017, according to the Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit.
Williams was indicted on four felony charges but took a plea deal. She faces up to 20 years on the charge and will be sentenced on April 16, 2020. She also has to register as a sex offender.
