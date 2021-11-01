Former Lauderdale County corrections deputy still in jail after drug arrest

A Lauderdale County corrections officer found himself on the other side of the law after he was arrested for smuggling methamphetamine to inmates in the jail.

Twenty-year-old Matthew Moran is charged with attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, distribution of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office said Morgan worked at the detention center for about a year and that his actions have left a stain on the department.

"He is a disgrace to our department and to our profession," said Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Richard Richey.

Richey said he's beyond disappointed that this former corrections officer brought drugs to inmates.

"When they are interviewed, they are told, 'Inmates will try to get you to bring contraband to them, but don't fall for the temptation, because when we catch you, this is what's going to happen,'" said Richey.

Moran was arrested at his home and found with ice, a form of high-grade methamphetamine. Richey said Moran admitted to bringing drugs to inmates on three separate occasions.

"He was getting paid $600 to deliver these drugs the other day, and he admits now it was not worth it," Richey said. "Too little, too late."

Richey said Moran's case is still under investigation. Moran faces three charges currently but could face more as a result of the investigation.

Richey said being a corrections officer is a stressful job, but that doesn't excuse someone or give them a free pass to break the law.