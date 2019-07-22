Former clinic of Toney doctor facing federal charges under 'new management'

The health clinic operated by a doctor facing federal charges is under new management and has a new name. Doctor Celia Lloyd-Turney was arrested in April. She's accused of prescribing pills in excess to her patients.

The building's sign says it's under new management and only open on Monday and Wednesday each week. However, people in the area said the buildings have been vacant for months and they're nervous about who is taking it over.



A former patient of Lloyd-Turney said she has a lot of questions about the doctor's former clinic. She didn't want to be identified because she fears retaliation.

"Who owns the building? Who owns the land? Because Dr. Turney owns a lot through here," the former patient said.

The former patient said she knew something wasn't right about the clinic during her first visit.

"When I went there and told her about my knees hurting me really bad, she prescribed me Oxycodone," she said.

She was concerned about how Lloyd-Turney approached her without discussing her pre-existing conditions of diabetes and a heart problem.

"Just a little prescription pad and pen ready to write something out I guess with no information about me or anything," she said.

The sign outside the clinic now say it's under new management and renamed Toney Family Health Center.

The Madison County Tax Assessor said records show it's owned by Medical Malls of America and that company has been the owner since 2013.

Former patients said that leaves them with many questions.

"She had other doctors there, too. Are they going to come back or are they going to be different too? Is it all new staff?" she said.

People in the community said they hope whoever takes over the clinic works by the book.

"I hope and pray to God it doesn't because we got little kids around here. No we don't want that," she said.

Federal court documents show Dr. Lloyd-Turney's trial was supposed to happen at the beginning of this month. However, she waived her right to a speedy trial. A new date has not been set at this time.

Lloyd-Turney is also facing two wrongful death lawsuits. One of the lawsuits states she prescribed her patient nearly 600 pills in the three months before her death. Trials for those cases are scheduled for this fall.