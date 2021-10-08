Close friend of Stormy Hernandez hopes people remember the teen lost in Arab flooding

We're learning more about a teenager killed after flood water swept her car away.

Many people in Marshall County say 18-year-old Stormy Aldonza Hernandez never knew a stranger.

WAAY-31 spoke with one of her close friends, Austin Light, about what he'll remember the most. He said Hernandez is someone everyone should want to be like: someone who is always willing to help others.

He also shared what it was like to learn she was gone.

"When her mom hung up, I just started screeching and yelling her name and just trying not to believe I won't hold her again," said Light.

Austin Light was one of Hernandez's close friends. He was with her not long before torrential rain caused flash flooding, and that flooding swept her car away on Old Friendship Road.

Even though she's gone now, Light is hoping people will remember the way she lived.

"Nothing angered her, nothing set her off, nothing made her sad, nothing pushed her away — everything that was to be discussed brought her closer," he said.

Light told WAAY-31 she was a person who genuinely loved helping others and he's thankful to the community for showing the love back. A GoFundMe was created for her funeral with a goal of $1,000 and is now sitting at close to $2,500.

Caring, loving, dedicated — those are the words Light used to describe Hernandez, who worked as a patient care assistant at Marshall Medical Hospital. He told us her death was heartbreaking, and if he'd had the chance to say anything else to her, he'd tell her how precious, wonderful and loved she was.

"There's so many more people in this world that loved you, and thank you for being a part of every one of our lives," said Light.

Light told WAAY-31 he's thankful to everyone who has reached out so far.

Light was one of several residents who have said the rainfall this week in Marshall County was unlike anything they've seen. The flooding led to Hernandez's death and the death of 4-year-old Jaylee Ann Cheek, who was also in a vehicle that got caught in flash flooding.