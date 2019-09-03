'They were always just so kind:' Former babysitter remembers family killed in Elkmont

WAAY 31 has learned more about the five victims killed in their Elkmont home Monday night.

A 14-year-old boy is accused of killing his father and stepmother, John and Mary Sisk, and his siblings, six-year-old Kane, five-year-old Rorrie and six-month-old Coleson.

John Sisk, Mary Sisk (Photo courtesy of a WAAY 31 viewer) John Sisk, Mary Sisk (Photo courtesy of a WAAY 31 viewer)

Multiple family members tell WAAY 31 the suspect's name is Mason Sisk. However, the Limestone County Sheriff's Office has not released a name of the accused shooter.

WAAY 31 spoke with the woman claiming to be the children's former babysitter, who did not want to be identified, but said the family was loving to everyone around them.

"They brought life to people, and they were always just so kind," she said.

She said she knew the family for about four years and was about to start babysitting for the family again, but received a phone call Tuesday morning that the family she grew to love was gone.

"I balled my eyes out. I just couldn't believe it," she said.

The former babysitter said the kids were always happy and loved being outside.

"Wild, they were always into everything and they were sweet," she said.

She said she hopes the victims can be remembered for much more than their tragic deaths.

"I don't really want people to remember them as the people who were killed. I just hope people remember them as they were always just very happy, all the time," she said.

The former babysitter said she spent a lot of time with the 14-year-old boy, and was extremely shocked to learn authorities say he confessed to shooting his family. She said he was always gentle and protective of his younger siblings, and loved his parents.

The 14-year-old is being held in a juvenile facility. Authorities said he is being charged as a juvenile.