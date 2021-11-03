Retired astronaut talks to Huntsville students about his experiences in space

On Wednesday, students at New Century Technology High School heard from a retired astronaut captain as part of Space Foundations, Space in the Community Program.

Capt. Winston Scott has a packed portfolio of work — some of it on the ground, but most of it in the sky.

"I flew two space shuttle missions," said Scott. "I flew for nine days on the Space Shuttle Endeavour and 16 days on the Space Shuttle Columbia."

Scott was the flight engineer on both flights but said his main job included spacewalking.

"I was able to perform three spacewalks over the course of those two missions," said Scott.

The missions took place in the 1990s. Now, his mission is traveling the country and sharing his experiences with students.

"What's more important is that we inspire that next generation," said Scott.

David Acosta, a high school senior, said he's always had an interest in aerospace and got to hear about Scott's career Wednesday.

"I'm a little bit more grounded on what I like," said Acosta. "I like airplanes and cars, but he was a pilot, so that's kind of cool as well."

Scott said students like Acosta are crucial for the future of space exploration. The Rocket City is just one hub of opportunities.

"NASA has several centers in cities across the country, Huntsville being one of them," said Scott. "Some could be here in Huntsville, Johnson in Houston or Kennedy in Florida — a number of centers for students to work."

Space Foundation members also worked with students on an activity using orbital mechanics, giving students another taste of what it's like to work in space.

Scott will also give a presentation 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.