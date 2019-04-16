Former astronaut Owen Garriott dies at 88 in Huntsville

NASA has confirmed former astronaut, Owen Garriott, 88, died Monday, April 15, at his home in Huntsville.

Garriott flew aboard the Skylab space station during the Skylab 3 mission and on the Space Shuttle Columbia for the STS-9/Spacelab-1 mission, according to NASA. In total, he spent 70 days in space.

“The astronauts, scientists and engineers at Johnson Space Center are saddened by the loss of Owen Garriott,” said Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester. “We remember the history he made during the Skylab and space shuttle programs that helped shape the space program we have today. Not only was he a bright scientist and astronaut, he and his crewmates set the stage for international cooperation in human spaceflight. He also was the first to participate in amateur radio from space, a hobby many of our astronauts still enjoy today.”

According to Garriott's official NASA biography that was written in 2002, he had accepted a position as Adjunct Professor in the Laboratory for Structural Biology at the University of Alabama in Huntsville.