Former Vol makes his pick for Tennessee's next head coach

With Jeremy Pruitt out who becomes the next leader of Tennessee? A former Vol great, Gerald Riggs Jr., is weighing in on who should take over the historic program.

In the last fifteen years Tennessee has been known as more chaotic, than historic. Riggs wants the program to get back to it's winning ways.

Kevin Steele, who's the acting head coach, is an oblivious candidate to replace the Rainsville native.

Other names being thrown around include Hugh Freeze, Jeff Fischer, the former Titans Head Coach, and Gus Malzahn.

Riggs says he knows a guy who is a great offensive mind, good with recruits, and thinks would have a great homecoming at his former team...

Yes, Riggs wants Tennessee to hire Lane Kiffin.

"I stand by it because a lot of different reasons," Riggs said. "Going back to the personal situation, he left for his dream job, I don't think you can blame someone for doing that, I think Lane from his time at Alabama and USC and Ole Miss and Florida Atlantic in between, I think he's learned how to be the guy he needs to be."

Steele takes over his alma mater in the mean time as the acting head coach. Chancellor Donde Plowman said Steele has the leadership qualities to lead Tennessee until a new coach is officially named.

Riggs added he thinks it was the right move for Phillip Fulmer, to step aside too.

Riggs is ready to see his alma mater back in championship conversations. He said a new slate was needed for that.

Riggs is still in Tennessee and involved with football. He currently runs Beast University out of Chattanooga.

