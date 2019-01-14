Former Virginia College student enrolls at Calhoun Community College

One month after Virginia College shut its doors leaving students with loads of debt and no degrees -- some students are finally back in the classroom. 14 of them enrolled at Calhoun Community College this semester. One of those students told WAAY 31 he feels like he's finally on the right path.

"Their program is on top of every other school and it's just the best," said Steven Cowan.

Steven Cowan was almost done with his nursing program at Virginia College when it closed down. In fact, all he had left to do was his externship. So when the doors closed he had to figure something out. That something was Calhoun Community College.

"It was...It was nerve wrecking but it gives me a brand new fresh start."

The school said around 50 students from Virginia College applied but only 14 enrolled this term. Cowan said coming to Calhoun has been a bit of an adjustment.

"Having Mondays, Wednesdays, and every other Thursday class to going to having Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday classes."

Another former Virginia College student who was set to finish school this July told us hasn't enrolled in any schools yet, but is still searching for the best option for himself.

Griffin

"My goal is just to continue. My goal is to get whatever hours I put in I want to make sure I'm going to get something out of it," said Steven Griffin who was studying massage therapy at Virginia College.

As for Cowan he said this isn't his first time attending Calhoun but he said this time he knows this is the right move.

"I left because I could not really figure out what I wanted to do but then when I came back I was like this is it. This is what I'm supposed to be."

Calhoun said it's not too late for students to enroll in classes. The next set of classes will start in March and they're accepting applications now.

Each student's situation is different. In Cowan's case, he had to start the nursing program from scratch. It's a two-year program, and he says he did qualify for some financial aid.