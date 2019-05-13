ATLANTA (AP) - A spokeswoman says former U.S. President Jimmy Carter says he has broken his hip.
Spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said in a statement Monday afternoon that Carter fell at his home in Plains, Georgia, while leaving to go turkey hunting.
She said that Carter underwent surgery at a medical center in Americus, Georgia.
Congileo added that the surgeon said the operation was successful.
Related Content
- Former US President Jimmy Carter has surgery for broken hip
- Former 1st Lady Rosalynn Carter recovering from surgery
- Former President Carter reducing church teaching schedule
- Jimmy Kimmel's baby son has successful second heart surgery
- Jalen Hurts undergoes ankle surgery
- Cam Newton has shoulder surgery
- Local Huntsville restaurant broken into overnight
- Transgender service member gets gender reassignment surgery
- Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa faces ankle surgery
- Auburn gymnast undergoes surgery on both knees
Scroll for more content...