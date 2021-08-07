Former UNA Lion Chris Johnson signs with New York Giants

The following is a release from the University of North Alabama Sports Information Office:

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The New York Giants have announced the signing of former University of North Alabama defensive back Chris Johnson.

Johnson was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent out of following the 2019 NFL Draft.

Johnson didn’t make it through final cuts that year but was signed to the Texans’ practice squad. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints.

At 6-foot-2, 202 pounds, Johnson will likely assume the role of safety and special teams player for the Giants — though he is listed by the team as a “defensive back”.

He has a reputation as a great athlete, running a solid 4.61 second 40-yard dash with impressive short shuttle and 3-cone drill times. Johnson turned a 4.41 second short shuttle and a 6.82 second 3-cone drill at his pro day, both of which would have been above average for a safety at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Johnson, a starter at safety for the UNA Lions in 2017 and 2018, made 47 tackles and intercepted two passes during North Alabama’s first season in NCAA Division I FCS football in 2018. He helped lead the Lions to an impressive 7-3 record.

In 2017, Johnson was an all-conference all-region and All-American honoree in NCAA Division II. He finished that season with 50 tackles, two tackles for loss and six interceptions.

He also played in the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla.