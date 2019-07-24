Clear

Former UAH Star signs two-way deal with Magic

Josh Magette is back in the states playing basketball this season.

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

Josh Magette agreed to a two-way deal with the Orlando Magic. The former UAH Star will play for the Magic's G League team in Lakeland, Florida. 

He can spend up to 45 days with the Magic during the G League season. 

