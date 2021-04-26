Trial date set for former Tennessee Valley Authority supervisor charged with video voyeurism

A former Tennessee Valley Authority supervisor charged with video voyeurism will go to trial in August.

The Aug. 30 trial date was set after Lance Woods was found competent to stand trial.

Woods is accused of recording a woman in a ladies bathroom on TVA property.

Woods is also named in a civil suit, which claims he went into the field machine shop ladies room located on TVA property near Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals and “mounted a digital, motion activated, video surveillance spy-camera inside an air conditioning unit.”

Woods faces a maximum of a year in prison if convicted.

His trial will be held at the John McKinley Federal Building in Florence.