Former TVA employee charged for videotaping woman in a bathroom in Colbert County

A former Tennessee Valley Authority supervisor is charged with video taping a woman in a bathroom on TVA property in Colbert County.

WAAY 31 is still waiting to get 56-year-old Lance Woods' mugshot. Federal prosecutors said he hasn't been arrested, and when we asked why, the prosecutor's office said sometimes, they don't arrest defendants. We do know he was charged on Oct. 26 with one count of video voyeurism and could face one year in prison.

A civil suit filed by the victim in April goes into more detail about what Woods is accused of doing. The victim was a contractor working for TVA and would use the field machine shop ladies room located on TVA property near Reservation Road in Muscle Shoals.

In the civil suit, it claims Woods went into the ladies bathroom and "mounted a digital, motion activated, video surveillance spy-camera inside the bathroom’s air conditioning unit."

The civil suit goes on to say he adjusted the angle to get images of the victim while she went into and exited the shower area. The civil suit says "The unknowing and unwelcome filming of plaintiff while she was changing, preparing to shower, and dressing inside the lady’s bathroom has caused and continues to cause plaintiff great emotional distress and embarrassment."

Right now, it's unclear if there's only one victim in the case.

WAAY 31 reached out to TVA for a statement on both the criminal and civil cases, and TVA said, “TVA has a clear and high standard for professional and personal conduct in the workplace, which includes abiding by all legal requirements as well as TVA policies and procedures. However, given TVA's involvement in a related civil matter, we must decline any further comment on the prosecution of the former TVA employee.”

The lawsuit also claims that Woods sexually harassed the victim and that TVA should be held responsible for creating this type of work environment. Woods will have an arraignment hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 17 via Zoom for the criminal charges.