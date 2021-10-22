Ex-Sheriff Mike Blakely seeks court’s OK to travel for new job — until WAAY 31 asks why

Ex Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely has withdrawn his request to travel outside of Alabama to show property, according to court documents reviewed by WAAY 31.

Blakely is out of jail on an appeal bond after a jury found him guilty of theft and ethics felony violations in August. He is appealing the sentence.



Since he lost his job and paycheck, Blakely had previously told WAAY 31 he was trying to find new employment.

On Oct. 20, his attorney's filed a motion with the courts explaining he had secured employment in real estate.

On Friday, WAAY 31's Matt Kroschel called Blakely to learn more about the new job.

Those initial court documents spelled out his need to travel 10 miles into Tennessee to show prospective clients real estate property.

But under Tennessee and Alabama laws a person must be licensed to conduct real estate transactions, including showing property.

Blakely said he was just going to "help out some family friends" interested in the property.

But after the phone call with WAAY 31, his attorney withdrew the motion.

His attorneys then told WAAY 31 it was because the deal fell through, and that Blakely was only going to serve as a "driver" to help take the prospective clients to the property because he "knew the area well."

That information was not noted in the original motion.

WAAY 31 confirmed with Blakely and both state licensing boards that he does not, and does not intend to, become licensed as a Realtor in either state.

Reached by phone Friday, state prosecutors on his criminal case said they could not comment on the motion but noted it had been withdrawn.

Blakely is waiting for his appeals to work through the courts. If the appeal fails, he will serve his court-ordered 36-month sentence in the Franklin County Jail.

Blakely said he is focused on working on his book. There is not a release date for the book.