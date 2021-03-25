Former Rainsville city employee pleads guilty to lesser charge in investigation into illegal winery operation

A former Rainsville city employee pleaded guilty to one charge in the investigation into an illegal winery operation at the waste water treatment plant.

According to court documents, Allen Maurice Stiefel, 62, of Fyffe pleaded guilty this month to a lesser charge of possession of prohibited liquor and beverages. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, and he was ordered to pay a $250 fine and court costs.

Rainsville Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt confirmed Stiefel resigned from his position at the Rainsville Wastewater Facility back in December.

Initially, Stiefel was charged with unlawful possession of an illegally manufactured alcoholic beverage, a misdemeanor, and use of official position for personal gain, which is a class B felony.

