Former Rainsville Police patrolman arrested for theft

A former patrolman with the Rainsville Police Department, John Casey Jones, was arrested Thursday evening by agents with the Alabama Bureau of Investigation on a second degree theft of property charge.
On October 28, the Rainsville Police Chief Kevin Smith received a formal complaint against John Casey Jones. After reviewing the complaint, Smith contacted the Alabama Bureau of Investigation with a request for a third-party formal investigation.
Jones was released approximately an hour after his arrest after posting a $7,500 bond.
