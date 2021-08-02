Former President Donald Trump coming to Cullman for ‘Save America’ rally

Former President Donald Trump to hold rally in Cullman on Aug. 21, the Alabama Republican Party announced Monday.

It will be at 7 p.m. at York Family Farms, 1872 County Road 469, Cullman. Click HERE for ticket information.

According to the state GOP’s release:

“This Save America rally will be held in conjunction with the Alabama Republican Party Summer Meeting and marks President Trump’s further support of the MAGA agenda and accomplishments of President Trump’s Administration.”

Doors open at 2 p.m. for “45 Fest” with music and guest speakers. More speakers join at 5 p.m., and Trump gets under way at 7 p.m.

