Former Oakwood University student charged with hazing, assault

Alicia Rose Dulan, 22
Alicia Rose Dulan, 22

Huntsville Police said the victim was briefly hospitalized following the hazing incident.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 11:24 PM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:29 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A former Oakwood University student is facing criminal charges after what Huntsville Police said was a hazing incident earlier this year.

Alicia Rose Dulan, 22, was arrested on Saturday and charged with Second-Degree Assault and Hazing. She was released on bond early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, both the victim and Dulan were students at the time of the incident in early February. Police said the victim was "forced to eat odd items [like] whole onions and garlic gloves as well as other unknown things and [was] subjected to physical assaults to include violent 'paddling's.'"

At one point, she was hospitalized due to a possible allergic reaction.

Police said the hazing happened off-campus, but supposedly was part of "rushing" Alpha Sigma Delta sorority. 

WAAY 31 reached out to Oakwood University regarding the allegations. They said in a statement:

"Oakwood University does not comment on the personal matters of students or employees. All situations requiring disciplinary measures are handled in accordance with the guidelines supplied in the Oakwood University student handbook."

Huntsville Police said that while no one else has come forward at this point, "the victim mentions there were others."

