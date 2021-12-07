Clear
Former NFL player dies in police custody in Pickens County

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death.

Posted: Dec 7, 2021 5:49 PM
Posted By: Stephen Gallien, Jessica Barnett

An investigation has been opened into the death of a former NFL player who died while in police custody in west Alabama, authorities said Tuesday.

Glenn Foster Jr. died after a weekend arrest in Pickens County for assault and robbery. The 31-year-old played two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. 

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death. ALEA said in a statement Tuesday that Foster died at a medical facility in Northport. 

Foster's body was released to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for further investigation, ALEA said, adding any findings from the investigation will be turned over to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office.

