Clear
BREAKING NEWS Sheffield police searching for 'armed and dangerous' suspects in Wednesday shooting Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

Former NBA commissioner David Stern dead at 77

David Stern

His death comes nearly 3 weeks after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Posted: Jan 1, 2020 3:19 PM
Updated: Jan 1, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - David Stern, who spent 30 years as the NBA's longest-serving commissioner and oversaw its growth into a global power, has died.

He was 77.

The league says Stern died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage Dec. 12.

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming commissioner in 1984.

By the time he left, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and become perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.

Read more from ESPN here

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Florence
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 51°
Fayetteville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Scottsboro
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 47°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events