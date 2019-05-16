Former NASA astronaut visits Monrovia Middle School

A former NASA astronaut, Duane Carey, paid a visit to Monrovia Middle School students on Thursday.
Madison County Schools says the shuttle astronaut, known as Digger, talked to the students about doing their best early on. According to the district, Digger explained to students that he didn't do well in school and almost dropped out.
The district says Digger told the students he stayed the course, went to college and became a fighter pilot and, eventually, an astronaut.
Video is courtesy of Madison County Schools
