Former Moulton teacher found not guilty of having sexual contact with a student

A former Moulton teacher was found not guilty on Thursday of having sexual contact with a student.

The jury deliberated for nearly an hour and found Taylor Boyles not guilty of the charge, school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19. That's a Class B felony.

Boyles was arrested in May of 2017. She was a Moulton Middle School teacher and was accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a Lawrence County High School student.