Former Moulton teacher found not guilty of having sexual contact with a student

Taylor Boyles was a Moulton Middle School teacher.

Posted: Feb 13, 2020 1:36 PM
Updated: Feb 13, 2020 2:01 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A former Moulton teacher was found not guilty on Thursday of having sexual contact with a student.

The jury deliberated for nearly an hour and found Taylor Boyles not guilty of the charge, school employee engaging in a sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19. That's a Class B felony.

Boyles was arrested in May of 2017. She was a Moulton Middle School teacher and was accused of engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a Lawrence County High School student.

