Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin sentenced in tax case

Former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin was sentenced Thursday after she pleaded guilty to failing to file a personal income tax return for 2015.

Posted: Oct 17, 2019 12:41 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn, Sydney Martin

She received two years’ probation and 300 hours of community service.

Franklin also has to file tax returns for 2014, 2015 and 2016, as well as pay interest, taxes owed, and penalties.

She faced a maximum of 6 months in prison, 3 years’ probation, and a maximum fine of $9,500.

