Former Morgan County Jail corrections officer arrested for assaulting inmates

A former Morgan County Jail corrections officer is charged with assaulting inmates.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it was informed of an incident in the jail involving the potential misconduct of a corrections officer. It says the incident involved the officer placing an irritant on inmates’ cigarettes, causing respiratory issues.

Corrections staff that were not involved in the incident immediately initiated a medical call and began rendering aid to those affected, according to the department. It says as a precaution, the inmates were taken to the hospital, treated and released back to the jail.

The officer was terminated during an investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.

On Thursday, investigators obtained arrest warrants for the officer, 26-year-old Jaylend Edward Handley of Hartselle, for four counts of assault third degree.

The sheriff’s office says Handley surrendered himself to the Morgan County Jail and was booked with a $1,200 bond.

"We will not condone any misconduct by any members of our organization. Our Corrections staff is charged with the care, custody and control of our inmates. We can not accept anything less," Sheriff Ron Puckett said.