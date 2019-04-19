Former Morgan Co. Sheriff asks to continue sentencing hearing after pleading guilty to not filing a tax return

According to federal court documents, the attorney for former Morgan County Sheriff Ana Franklin has asked to continue her sentencing hearing after she pleaded guilty in December of 2018 to failing to file a personal income tax return for 2015.

Court documents say Franklin believes her presentence report has "many incorrect facts, and some totally untrue facts." The documents say she believes the report contains facts that are irrelevant to what she entered a guilty plea for. The court documents go on to say that Franklin and her legal counsel are in the process of completing her objections to the report.

According to the court documents, Franklin "expects to have witnesses prepared to refute the inaccuracies and untrue statements contained in the PSR."

The hearing is currently scheduled for May 13th. Franklin has requested the court to continue the sentencing hearing to the first or second week of June, 2019.