A former Marshall County Corrections officer is barred from seeking work in law enforcement.
The rule is a condition of Jonathan Foster’s 24-month probation. The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of promoting prison contraband on August 22, 2018.
An investigation determined that Foster brought a cell phone into the jail and gave it to an inmate. He was arrested on July 9, 2018.
According to the sentencing document, Foster is scheduled to be back in court on November 28, 2018 for a review hearing.
Related Content
- Former Marshall Co. Corrections officer pleads guilty
- Three former Marshall Co. corrections officers plead guilty to promoting prison contraband
- Former corrections officer arrested in Marshall County
- Marshall County hires 5 correctional offices, more needed
- Ex-police officer pleads guilty to groping woman on duty
- Gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to sex charges
- Colbert County man pleads guilty to murder
- Huntsville terror suspect intends to plead guilty
- Huntsville terror suspect Aziz Sayyed pleads guilty
- Florence man pleads guilty to double murder
Scroll for more content...