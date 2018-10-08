Clear

Former Marshall Co. Corrections officer pleads guilty

Jonathan Foster, 34, is unable to seek employment with law enforcement as a result of his guilty plea. Jonathan Foster, 34, is unable to seek employment with law enforcement as a result of his guilty plea.

Jonathan Foster was accused of bringing a cell phone into the Marshall County Jail and giving it to an inmate.

Posted: Oct. 8, 2018 11:13 AM
Updated: Oct. 8, 2018 11:18 AM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A former Marshall County Corrections officer is barred from seeking work in law enforcement.

The rule is a condition of Jonathan Foster’s 24-month probation. The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of promoting prison contraband on August 22, 2018.

An investigation determined that Foster brought a cell phone into the jail and gave it to an inmate. He was arrested on July 9, 2018.

According to the sentencing document, Foster is scheduled to be back in court on November 28, 2018 for a review hearing.

