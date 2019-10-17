Former Madison man indicted on 16 counts of child pornography

A former Madison man with a history of child pornography arrests has been indicted on more than a dozen federal counts.

Now, Justin Beatty is in a Tennessee jail. Federal prosecutors say he coaxed minors into making child porn videos.

WAAY 31 has been reporting on Beatty since 2012. These new federal indictments are for cases that happened several years later, involving six minors.

Chris Newlin is the executive director for the National Children's Advocacy Center in Huntsville. He says parents need to have open conversations with kids about online predators.

"Some individuals will go online and try to find children or youth more easily manipulated and take advantage of that," he said. "Talking to kids about not always trusting that who someone says they are is who they are."

On Thursday, Justin Beatty was taken to the Knox County Jail in Tennessee on a hold for U.S. Marshals.

A Madison County grand jury indicted him in September on 16 child porn counts, including enticement and coercion, and receiving and producing child pornography.

Beatty's criminal history goes back at least seven years.

He was first arrested in Madison County in 2012 for possession when he tried to solicit a minor from New York online. Court records show he was placed in an intervention program.

Beatty was arrested in Madison County again in 2015 for soliciting a child online. There is no outcome of that case listed in Alabama court records.

On Thursday, Beatty was arrested again. Federal prosecutors say those cases involve six minors and happened between 2013 and 2014.

Beatty currently lives in Tennessee, where he's a registered sex offender and classified as violent. He does not show up on the Alabama registry.

Madison police helped the U.S. Attorney's office in the federal investigation. We've asked both agencies if the victims are from North Alabama. We're waiting to hear back.

Newlin explained signs a child may show if they were involved in something like this.

"Avoidance or symptoms of maybe a child used to be involved and go places would suddenly not want to go to places much anymore, and they may be more withdrawn than they were before," Newlin said.

We don't know when Beatty might be brought back to North Alabama. If he's convicted, he faces the rest of his life in prison.