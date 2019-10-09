Former Madison County teacher indicted for sex act with student, distributing pornography

A former Madison County Schools employee, Lyndsey Bates, has been indicted on five criminal charges involving students.

Bates is charged with three counts of distributing obscene material to a student, one count of school employee engaging in sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student and one count of school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years.

Bates was arrested on the charges in April 2019. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said she is related to Chief Deputy Stacy Bates by marriage.

The personnel file of Bates shows she was a "collaborative education" teacher at Madison County High School. She requested to resign in late March, a couple of weeks before turning herself in to the sheriff's office.

Tim Douthit, Madison County Assistant District Attorney, said in April, if Bates is convicted of the crimes, she'll have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life and could spend up to 20 years in prison.

According to court documents, Bates is accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student on February 14, 2019, and sending nude photos to two different students. She's accused of sending nude photos of herself to the 17-year-old student on February 14, 2019, and March 29, 2019.

Bates isn't charged with rape, which Douthit said means the students were old enough to consent and did consent, but the law in Alabama still makes whatever happened illegal since she was a school employee.