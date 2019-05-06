Clear

Former Madison Co. teacher accused of having sexual contact with student, sending nude photos

Lyndsey Bates

Court documents show Lyndsey Bates is accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student on February 14, 2019, and sending nude photos to two different students.

Posted: May. 6, 2019 8:07 PM
Updated: May. 6, 2019 9:43 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to court documents, a former Madison County Schools teacher, Lyndsey Bates, is accused of having sexual contact with a 17-year-old student on February 14, 2019, and sending nude photos to two different students.

She's accused of sending nude photos of herself to the 17-year-old student on February 14, 2019, and March 29, 2019.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for this case on May 22 at 9:30 a.m. According to the prosecutor on the case, Madison County Assistant District Attorney Tim Douthit, Judge Tuten recused himself from the case on May 1, because he is the brother of Robert Tuten, the attorney for Bates. Judge Coats now has the case.

The personnel file of Lyndsey Bates says she was a "collaborative education" teacher at Madison County High School. She requested to resign in late March. That was a couple of weeks before she turned herself in to the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Douthit said, if Bates is convicted of the crimes, she'll have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life and could spend up to 20 years in prison. 

