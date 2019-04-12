Former Madison Co. Schools employee charged with distributing obscene material, sex act with student

A former Madison County Schools employee, 22-year-old Lyndsey Bates, was booked in the Madison County Jail on Friday for multiple charges.

Bates is charged with three counts of distributing obscene material to a student, school employee engaging in sex act or deviant sexual intercourse with a student under the age of 19 years and school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years.

Bates was booked in the jail on Friday around 5:09 p.m., and her bond is set at $32,000. Madison County Schools Superintendent Matt Massey said Lyndsey Bates resigned and is no longer employed by the district.

"We are fully cooperating with law enforcement. Our system fully condemns such actions and we are also offering counseling for our students," Massey said.

Lieutenant Donny Shaw with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office says Bates turned herself in at the county jail at 4:30 p.m. on warrants obtained earlier Friday. Shaw says because the victim(s) in these charges are juveniles, specific details of the investigation are not being released at this time.

According to Shaw, Lyndsey Bates is related by marriage to Chief Deputy Stacy Bates with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

"We further acknowledge that the suspect is related by marriage to Chief Deputy Stacy Bates. However, that fact in no way has affected the investigative process or urgency leading to today’s arrest, nor to the future criminal justice proceedings," Shaw said.

“The Sheriff’s Office started an investigation as soon as the allegations were brought to our attention, and Chief Bates was never involved in that investigation," said Sheriff Kevin Turner.

According to Bates's Facebook page, in June of 2018, she accepted a position at Madison County High School as a resource and inclusion teacher and JV and varsity volleyball coach.