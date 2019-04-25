Former Madison City Schools teacher’s aide arrested for child abuse by caregiver

Madison police say a former teacher’s aide, 37-year-old Jamerson Baker, was arrested on Thursday for willful abuse of a child by a caregiver.

Baker, a Madison resident, is charged with one count of “Willful Torture/ Abuse of a Child by Caregiver or Person in Charge.” Police say he was arrested after an investigation into allegations made earlier this month.

Police say the Madison City Schools district has confirmed Baker was a contract employee through a staffing agency.

Baker was booked into the Limestone County Jail. Police say, because the arrest involves a juvenile victim, no further information is available. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says his bond has not been set, and it must be set by a judge.

Below is a statement from Madison City Schools:

"The individual was contracted through a staffing agency that helps with special education services. Madison City Schools banned the individual from work on its campuses pending the investigation.

Schools Superintendent Robby Parker said, "The reported behavior that led to the arrest and removal from our campuses goes against acceptable practices in properly restraining kids. Our students deserve only the best care and attention, with all situations handled professionally in every circumstance."

Madison Police said the individual was arrested based on probable cause and considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."