Former Limestone sheriff keeping busy during wait for appeal

Mike Blakely said the shift from Limestone County’s longtime sheriff to a convicted felon out on bond has been a game-changer, but he’s keeping busy — including by writing a book and eventually starting the hunt for his next job.

Blakely held the title of Limestone’s sheriff for nearly 40 years, making him the record-holder as the only sheriff in Alabama to be elected to 10 consecutive terms, before his conviction in August on theft and ethics charges. He was sentenced to three years in a county jail other than Limestone’s but has remained out on bond since sentencing while he appeals his case.

According to his defense team, the process could take years, but Blakely said he’s been anything but bored in the meantime.

“Every week since I left my office, I’ve had someone come by my house, asking advice,” he said, adding he’s also received phone calls, messages on social media and more from supporters and friends.

He’s also working on a book, which could be ready for release next year. Blakely said he started the book several years ago and was closed to having it finished before the trial began.

“Now, about a third of it will be about my trial,” he said. “That is something that has taken up quite a lot of time.”

When not writing or being solicited for advice, Blakely said he spends his days riding horses or working around his property in Limestone County. In losing the job as sheriff, he also lost access to a county vehicle and health insurance, and he plans to eventually start looking for a new job.

“I haven’t started looking for a job yet, but quite naturally, that’s something I’m going to have to do, because these guys are going to have to get paid for my appeal,” Blakely said, referring to his defense team.

Supporters have helped raise funds for Blakely’s defense against the charges. He was indicted on 13 theft and ethics charges but was only convicted of one theft and one ethics violation.

He said he’s grateful to everyone who has continued to support him during the trial and appeals process.

“I don’t think most people realize the costs involved in having to go through something like this, and there have been so many people — not only people from Limestone County, but some of the surrounding counties, friends, supporters — some people I don’t even know — that have been so generous and contributed to my legal fees,” Blakely said, adding he feels blessed and wishes he could shake hands and say thank-you in person to them.

He hopes to also one day share more about his experience. Blakely said he’s proud of what he accomplished as sheriff, from growing the department’s discretionary fund to improving the jail to the advisory committees formed during his tenure.

He maintained his innocence Tuesday, saying he wouldn’t bother appealing the case if he felt guilty or thought the trial had been handled properly. He believes that, at least to some extent, he was a victim of lies spreading faster than truth.

“We’ll let my appeal do the talking, and when this is all over with, read the book,” he said. “I think you’ll find it interesting.”