A Limestone County grand jury indicted a former Clements High School coach for a sex crime involving a student.

The indictment against Brody Gibson, 26 of Killen, is for a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student younger than 19.

Gibson was arrested in October and resigned his position with Limestone County schools after the superintendent said the ‘inappropriate relationship’ was made known to school officials.

Gibson’s next court date has not yet been set.