Former Limestone County judge to serve 4 years in prison

Former Limestone County Judge Douglas Patterson will serve four years in prison and six years on probation after pleading guilty to theft and ethics charges.

He is being taken into custody by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

Patterson pleaded guilty to the intentional use of his position for personal gain, financial exploitation of the elderly, and theft of property.

On Tuesday he was sentenced to 16 years in prison each for two of those counts, and two years in prison on the third.

The Alabama Attorney General said Patterson stole almost $48,000 from the Limestone County Juvenile Court Services fund.

WAAY 31 asked Patterson if he has anything to say to the victims or to their family.

"I'm deeply sorry for what happened. I'm sorry for everything I did. I'm sorry for all the hurt i caused, and I stick to that I am very sorry," he said.

When we asked why he did it, Patterson responded, "I don't know."

Patterson had family in court today. He didn't show much emotion but repeatedly said he was sorry and remorseful for what happened. One family member in the courtroom was inconsolable while he was being sentenced by the Judge. Patterson also has to pay one of the family's of a man he's accused of exploiting about $26,000 dollars. He has to pay back the Limestone County Juvenile Court Services Fund about $48,000 thousand dollars, and a third elderly victim's estate about $600.

Judge Steve Haddock emphasized he wants to know why Patterson broke the law for six years by stealing thousands of dollars, and the Judge said he didn't get those answers in court Tuesday.

During Patterson's 30 minute hearing Haddock did most of the talking.The judge said he received a letter from Patterson's mother in addition to the letter Presiding Limestone County Judge Baker wrote, and the Alabama Attorney General's Office asking for Patterson to serve 5 years in prison for each of his 3 charges.

Patterson told the judge he was heartbreakingly sorry for the hurt and pain he caused, but Judge Haddock said he didn't see any reason why the judge who made $10,000 a month needed to steal. He didn't fit any of the mold of why he's seen people break the law over his 24 years as a judge. He also said he doesn't think Patterson is remorseful for what he did but more so that he got caught.

Judge Haddock said Patterson's, "apologies and remorse ring hollow."

We are working to learn when he will be transferred to a state prison and which facility he will serve his 4 years in.

